Vancouver Takes a Step Back On Allowing People To Legally Drink at Beaches

Vancouver is taking a step back from its potential plans to allow people to legally drink at beaches, but the idea is not dead yet.

The temporary measure would be in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to get people outside and giving business to restaurants offering alcohol to go.

City councillor Christine Boyle had shown her support to legalize public drinking, last month.

“During this crisis we’ve been encouraged to go outside,” Boyle had said. “I think our residents can be responsible and enjoy a local drink.”

However, the motion has since been withdrawn by park board commissioner Dave Demers.

The motion on notice for the responsible consumption of alcohol at select parks and beaches – a temporary measure to help during a COVID-19 pandemic summer – has been withdrawn. — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) June 9, 2020

Demers had posted on Twitter that staff is already working on this measure, as part of its COVID-19 reopening plan. Plus, the province will need to “iron out a wrinkle or two,” first, he said.

However, Demers is hopeful to still have the project underway for this summer.

Meanwhile, North Vancouver recently legalized drinking in select public places.

