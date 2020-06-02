North Vancouver Just Made It Legal To Drink In Select Public Places and Parks

North Vancouver is legalizing drinking in some public places, so you can soon take a beer to the park.

To help the city bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic, North Vancouver voted on a few changes, Monday night.

“We are doing something that cities don’t usually do, which is being flexible, and adapting and I think that’s, that’s something that our residents will appreciate. I see this really as something that we’re doing to improve the quality of life in our city,” said Coun. Tony Valente.

I’m pleased that Council passed a bylaw tonight to allow for the consumption of alcohol in certain public places including City parks! This summer we need to find new ways to connect while distancing. This is just one way we’re working to make #NorthVan a city for people. https://t.co/NqZjVnqOaf — Mayor Linda Buchanan (@LindaCBuchanan) June 2, 2020

The municipality will allow beer, wine and spirits in public places, during certain hours.

Some of the public places that will allow drinking include:

Waterfront Park (but not around the children’s playground)

Victoria Park

The civic plaza between City Hall and the library

Grand Boulevard

Ray Perrault Park

Kings Mill Walk

Shipbuilders Square

Cates Deck

This will be the first Canadian jurisdiction outside Quebec that allows public drinking.

North Vancouver is also temporarily removing vehicle lanes to make room for wider sidewalks and expanded patios, as the City of Vancouver has recently done.

Vancouver is currently debating legalizing drinks at parks and beaches as well.

