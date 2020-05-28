Hundreds of Playgrounds and Sports Facilities To Reopen Across Metro Vancouver

As quarantine restrictions lift, Vancouver is ready to reopen hundreds of playgrounds and sports facilities within the next week.

The Vancouver Park Board is reopening 320 outdoor recreation amenities on Friday. That includes skate parks, sports fields, disc golf, basketball and volleyball courts.

RELATED: TransLink Is Lifting Seating Capacity Restrictions on Buses

And by Monday, the park board will open up 166 playgrounds. Richmond will open nearly 60 city-playgrounds that day, as well.

“Vancouver is an incredibly active city with residents who rely on our outdoor facilities for recreation, fitness, and overall wellbeing,” said Park Board Chair Camil Dumont. “We know it has been a challenge for many in our community who have had to forego their usual outdoor recreation activities during COVID-19 and I’m grateful to everyone for their understanding and patience through this process.”

The City of Richmond is telling the public to wash their hands before and after use and not to gather in large groups in or around the playgrounds. The city also said that if you’re sick, stay home.

Those same rules apply to Vancouver parks and facilities as well.

B.C. began easing quarantine restrictions last week, as part of Phase 2 in the BC Restart Plan.

The Park Board has already opened several golf courses, tennis courts and VanDusen Botanical Garden.

For more B.C. stories, head to our News section.