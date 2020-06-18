A Downtown Vancouver Nightclub Plans On Reopening This Weekend

As quarantine restrictions are beginning to lift, one Vancouver nightclub is welcoming people back this Saturday.

Studio Lounge and Nightclub announced guests can return, but with safety measures in place.

“We’ve missed y’all and can’t wait to see you this weekend,” the business wrote on Instagram. “We’re implementing new policies & procedures to ensure a safe environment for everyone.”

The Vancouver nightclub is offering table and limited bar service, so people can come back for a drink; however the dance floor will still be off limits.

People must make reservations in advance and each table will have a limit of six people, while staying two metres apart.

B.C. health officials had originally said nightclubs could not reopen until Phase 4, but some spots are repurposing their spaces to meet guidelines.

The province may be entering Phase 3 next week, but provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has not yet confirmed this.

