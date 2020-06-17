Choose Your Own Cocktail Experience At This New Pop-Up In Vancouver

Up your drinking game by choosing your own cocktail experience at a new pop-up bar in Vancouver.

The team at Juke Fried Chicken has transformed their dining room into Chickadee, a new concept with reduced contact.

In the time of COVID-19, the joint will allow small groups to customize and order from a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails using an app.

We really do mean wide variety, with more than 50 different labels to offer. Or, you can opt for their “dealer’s choice,” if you’re feeling adventurous.

Shaken-up cocktails

Greyscale: Beefeater gin, black lime, black sesame, lime juice, egg white

Golden Sunset: Flor de Caña 5yr rum, turmeric coconut cream, pineapple juice,

lime juice

Stirred-down cocktails

Before the Storm: Amaro Averna, Amontillado sherry, Beefeater gin, Malagasy Chocolate bitters

Globetrotter: Wild Turkey bourbon, green Chartreuse, charred pineapple, galangal, lime bitters, Ardbeg rinse

Customize your beverage further by getting it made exactly to your liking (whether that’s neat, on the rocks, bitter, sour or smoky).

Grab a bite while you’re there, with Juke’s signature menu consisting of chicken and ribs, as well as lots of snacks and sides.

Chickadee

When: Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to late

Where: Juke Fried Chicken, 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

