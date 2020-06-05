This Eatery Has Charcuterie Kits For Your Next Social Distancing Picnic

It’s officially picnic season and what better way to celebrate than with a perfectly curated picnic box.

Dachi Vancouver has a gram-worthy spread with everything you need to have a social distancing friendly meal at your favourite park or beach.

It’s jam-packed with a variety of goodies from the eatery’s favourite local suppliers and farms.

Dachi Vancouver Picnic Box

Fresh vegetables and dips

Pickled things

Cheese and meats

Seafood (smoked sablefish or marinated clams)

The items will always be rotating to ensure it’s kept fresh. It’s available Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

You can order it online or just drop by the shop (2297 E Hastings Street, Vancouver) and grab it to go.

Make sure to pick up a bottle of wine while you’re at it to top it off with.

