Soak In Summer At This Waterfront Cabin With A Hot Tub In BC

This is the summer of staycations and this just might be the best place to enjoy one.

Soak up the season from the comfort of a hot tub at this log cabin nestled on the beautiful Texada Island.

The waterfront holiday house known as the Sand Dollar Log Cabin can sleep up to six guests with three bedrooms. It’s perfect for a romantic getaway, weekend trip with your BFF or a family vacation.

Whether you’re beach combing for sand dollars or star gazing while soaking in the hot tub—this place is a magical escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Amenities include a fully equipped kitchen, BBQ, wood stove, TV and WiFi. There are also six bikes available for you to use during your stay.

Prices start at $205 a night, for a minimum two night stay. One dog (small or medium sized) is allowed, for an additional charge of $10.

Waterfront Cabin on Texada Island

Where: Exact address TBA upon booking



Cost: From $205 per night

