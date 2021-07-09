5 Places In BC That Feel Like A Caribbean Escape

Dreaming of white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters? A Caribbean escape may not be as far away as you think.

British Columbia is home to some of the most awe-inspiring places in the world, including some locales you may be surprised to find even exist in the province.

By visiting one of these seemingly tropical spots, you may just feel like you’ve been swept away on a Caribbean vacation.

BC Destinations That Feel Like A Caribbean Escape

Cox Bay, Tofino

This is one of the best beaches in the region to catch some waves, so you’ll see lots of surfers flocking here. It’s also commonly referred to as “Surf Beach” for that reason. The 1.5 km beach can be found along the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island, in the quaint community of Tofino. With its vibrant waters and scenic views, you’ll feel like you’re a world away.

Location: Find it off the rugged west coast of Vancouver Island, in Tofino

Sombrio Beach, Juan De Fuca Provincial Park

Discover this absolutely breathtaking destination nestled in Juan De Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island. The natural oasis features a secret waterfall hidden in a cave that is only a short hike away from the parking lot. But once you arrive at the cascading waterfall, you’ll feel like you’ve been transported somewhere much more exotic.

Location: It’s nestled in Juan De Fuca Provincial Park on Vancouver Island

Haida Gwaii, Near Prince Rupert

Take off to this magical place boasting the very best natural beauty that BC has to offer. Formerly known as the Queen Charlotte Islands, the archipelago consists of 150 islands spread across approximately 3,930 square-miles. The area features lush rainforest, stunning waters and an abundance of wildlife. Therefore, once you arrive here, you may never want to leave.

Location: This gem is located near Prince Rupert

Calvert Island, Great Bear Rainforest

A tropical paradise awaits you at Calvert Island, which is part of the Great Bear Rainforest region. While it’s quite the trek to travel here, it’s well worth every minute. The pristine island has a variety of secluded bays, coves and lagoons just waiting to be explored. Plus, it’s even commonly referred to as being the Caribbean of BC.

Location: Nestled on the southern edge of the Great Bear Rainforest, just north of Port Hardy

Johnson Lake, Barriere

Find serenity by going for a dip at this picturesque lake, which is known as being the clearest body of water in BC. Many people who visit this incredible locale compare the crystal clear waters to what you would find in the Caribbean. So if you’re looking for an alternative, this spot will feel just like a tropical vacation, even though it’s right in your own backyard.

Location: Find it in the beautiful area of Barriere, just north of Kamloops

