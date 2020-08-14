Stay In This Off-The-Grid Hut Overlooking Penticton

Head to The Shire cabin in Penticton for a B.C. staycation that is equal parts cozy as it is off-the-grid.

The rustic hut is made up almost entirely out of reclaimed materials and is built right into a rock wall—offering visitors a unique getaway immersed in nature.

It can sleep up to two people with one queen bed. The cabin is suspended from above and hangs completely off the ground in a private little clearing.

Those looking for some quiet time will enjoy the privacy as it’s completely off-the-grid. There’s no electricity or water and guests can access a full shared bathroom 24/7 at the main house, which is a short walk away.

Herds of deer often walk right outside the cabin in the morning and bighorn sheep are often seen in the area. Soak up all the wildlife and nature through floor-to-ceiling windows offering unsurpassed views of the region.

There are also a number of outdoor areas guests are free to use, including a day bed, fire pit, mini fridge and outdoor tables.

The Shire Cabin in Penticton

Where: Exact location TBA when booking is confirmed

Cost: Approximately $125/night

