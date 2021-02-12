This Off-grid Airbnb Is Referred To As Vancouver’s “Floating Love Nest”

Your next staycation awaits. The Floating Love Nest is unlike any other getaway as it’s an escape from the city while also being in the heart of the downtown core.

The off-grid floating experience is a 40-ft-long houseboat and it’s available to be booked out on Airbnb.

The unique accommodation is conveniently situated on False Creek, where you can enjoy the cityscapes from a more calm and tranquil place. It’s just moments away from the seawall, Stanley Park and Yaletown.

It can sleep up to four guests with two beds and one bathroom. Guests can stay warm and cozy with a heated rooftop patio and cook up a good meal as it comes with a full service kitchen and a BBQ.

It even has a hammock where you can enjoy some much-needed relaxation time while soaking up all the views.

The stay also includes a complimentary welcome basket and a continental breakfast.

The boat will be anchored and transportation will be required to get between land and the vessel. A daily complimentary water shuttle service is included in the stay.

Additional trips can be arranged upon request for an added fee.

Floating Love Nest

Where: False Creek, Vancouver

Cost: Approximately $175 per night on Airbnb

