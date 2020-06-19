Remote Escapes In BC Perfect For Your Next Getaway

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, a staycation may be just what you need. The province has a plethora of magical places to explore, so start planning your next getaway in your own backyard.

These are some of the lesser-known more secluded spots that will give you some much-needed quality time with nature.

Remote Escapes in BC

Once you arrive on Galiano Island, you may never want to leave. The same goes for Bodega. The resort has two breathtaking properties just minutes away from each other. There’s Bodega Ridge, nestled on a sprawling 22-acres and there’s Bodega Cove, which is closer to the water. Both are charming in their own distinctive ways. Bodega is definitely the place to go if you’re looking to be present and for time to seemingly stand still.

Enjoy the solitude of being immersed in the woods in a quaint but cozy cabin in Squamish. The serene Sunwolf Riverside Resort has a few accommodations to choose from, including: riverside cabins, a fisherman’s cottage and a logger’s shack. Each suite features a comfortable yet rustic design that you’ll instantly feel at home in. It’s the perfect place to snuggle up and get lost in a good book for hours on end.

Soak up the sun here with several pristine private beaches surrounded by 600 acres of coastal rainforest. Wya Point Resort proves exactly why the west coast is in fact the best coast. You can stay in a luxurious lodge, a waterfront yurt or enjoy some beachfront camping. All offer unsurpassed views of the area. You can find this gem just outside Ucluelet and mere minutes away from the world renowned Pacific Rim National Park.

Escape to the small northwestern BC community of Atlin for an experience like none other. It’s home to the stunning Atlin Lake and it’s a popular destination for fishing, hiking and heliskiing. Atlin Glacier View Cabins offer incredible views of the mountains, dark blue lakes and endless forests. Explore the gold rush trails or just go for a leisurely stroll through the historic town for a remote getaway you won’t soon forget.

