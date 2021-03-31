This Ocean View Cabin Is The Perfect Place To Lose Yourself

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for your next adventure. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Run away (at least for a little while) at this ocean view cabin in the woods that can be found in Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast.

It’s an idyllic spring getaway where you can lose yourself in the wilderness (not literally of course).

The cabin is nestled amongst lush greenery and overlooks the ocean so you get the best of both worlds.

It can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

It’s extremely quiet and secluded so you can just relax while watching sailboats streaming by.

It’s also a great launching pad to explore Secret Cove by kayak. And it has a BBQ and a cedar barrel sauna (bonus!).

This spot is a must, whether it’s for a romantic getaway or a trip away with family and friends.

Ocean View Cabin in Halfmoon Bay

Where: Located in Halfmoon Bay on the Sunshine Coast (near the stunning Bali Casa), exact location TBA when booking is confirmed.

Cost: Approximately $255 per night

