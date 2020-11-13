Escape To This Cottage On The Shores Of BC’s Serene Savary Island

Meagan Gill | November 13, 2020
Savary Island
Photo: Airbnb

Couples in need of a relaxing retreat can travel to the quaint but serene Savary Island.

Airbnb has a listing for a tiny home that is perfect for a couple’s staycation or a getaway with your BFF.

The private cottage can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Savary Island

Photo: Airbnb

It features an indoor and outdoor shower, a small kitchen with a two burner propane stove, a barbecue, cooking utensils and a large wrap-around deck.

A hot breakfast and a gourmet picnic lunch is also offered with the stay, courtesy of the host—who also happens to be a French-trained chef.

Upon request (and an additional fee) an authentic French dinner can be arranged on the deck of the main house, which overlooks the ocean.

Savary Island

Photo: Airbnb

Find this little piece of paradise nestled in the woods, situated along the southern shores of the pristine island.

Guests can go for a leisurely stroll, with the beach mere steps away from the property. There’s also a canoe and bikes available to take out for a spin—if that’s more your style.

Couple’s Cottage on Savary Island

Where: Exact location TBA when booking confirmed

Cost: Approximately $345 per night, depending on season

