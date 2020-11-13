Escape To This Cottage On The Shores Of BC’s Serene Savary Island

Couples in need of a relaxing retreat can travel to the quaint but serene Savary Island.

Airbnb has a listing for a tiny home that is perfect for a couple’s staycation or a getaway with your BFF.

The private cottage can sleep up to two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

It features an indoor and outdoor shower, a small kitchen with a two burner propane stove, a barbecue, cooking utensils and a large wrap-around deck.

A hot breakfast and a gourmet picnic lunch is also offered with the stay, courtesy of the host—who also happens to be a French-trained chef.

Upon request (and an additional fee) an authentic French dinner can be arranged on the deck of the main house, which overlooks the ocean.

Find this little piece of paradise nestled in the woods, situated along the southern shores of the pristine island.

Guests can go for a leisurely stroll, with the beach mere steps away from the property. There’s also a canoe and bikes available to take out for a spin—if that’s more your style.

Couple’s Cottage on Savary Island

Where: Exact location TBA when booking confirmed

Cost: Approximately $345 per night, depending on season

