This Private Island In BC With A Cabin On It Can Be Yours For $270K

If 2020 has had you dreaming of an escape to a tiny remote island—now is the time. You can purchase your own private island in BC with a cabin on it for just $269,900.

East Bay Island is nestled on the serene Cluculz Lake in Central BC and offers a secluded piece of paradise for less than the cost of a studio apartment in downtown Vancouver.

It even features a quaint one-bedroom cabin built in 1960 that is just over 600-square-feet and is powered by propane, generator and solar energy.

From the sundeck you’ll be treated to 360 degree mountain and lake views as well as overlook the lush trees surrounding the 90 acre property—that would also be all yours too.

The Cluculz Lake itself is one of the most private lakes in the region.

Discover it just 35 minutes away from Prince George. The island can be found on the east end of the lake.

According to the listing, it also features walk-out bars, deep drop offs and sheltered swimming bays.

If the thought of having an island all to yourself excites you—this could very well be your new home sweet home.

Where: On the east end of Cluculz Lake in Central BC, a 35 minute drive away from Prince George

Cost: $269,900

