You Can Buy a 10 Acre BC Island For The Average Price Of A Vancouver Home

It’s no secret that Vancouver is one of the most expensive cities in the world and now you can actually buy your own island in BC for roughly the same price as a typical home in the city.

Private Islands Inc. has a listing for a private 10 acre island nestled in between Victoria and Vancouver.

There are two adjacent five acre properties offering oceanfront views on Prevost Island that could be yours for just over $1.9 million.

According to Western Investor, the average price of a home in Greater Vancouver is expected to hit $1.7 million in 2021.

The beautiful property boasts a large deck that runs the length of the house, a wood cook stove, pizza oven and a large solarium overlooking cherry, plum, Asian pear and fig trees.

The property allows for complete privacy while also giving its future occupants access to hundreds of Gulf Islands National Marine Park acres.

It’s just 15 minutes by boat from Ganges on Salt Spring Island or 30 minutes by boat from Sidney on Vancouver Island.

Prevost Island

Where: In between Victoria and Vancouver

Price: $1,982,250

Size: 10 acres

