While many expected the market to fizzle, the exact opposite appears to be happening. Just take a look at this East Vancouver house sold above asking.

The property at 3285 Victoria Drive just sold for a whopping $872,134 over its original asking price.

That surplus amount alone could purchase a townhome or a large condo. However, with just 8 days on the market, the home was sold. The final sale price was $2,600,134.

RELATED: The 4 Hottest Real Estate Markets in Metro Vancouver Right Now