This Unlivable Vancouver Home Was Just Sold For Above Asking Price For $2.5M

For a couple of million bucks, you can own an… unlivable Vancouver home.

The Arbutus-Ridge Vancouver home was listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty for $2,395,000. However, in just 12 days it sold above asking.

The buyer purchased the 3469 Arbutus Street home for a cool $2,500,000, though it was deemed “not livable.”

Details About This Unlivable Vancouver Home:

Location : 3469 Arbutus Street

Year Built : 1928

Sale Price : $2,500,000

Size : 2385 sq-ft

Lot : 6250 sq-ft

Front Lot : 50 sq-ft

Bedrooms : 2

Bathrooms: 1

According to B.C. Assessment, the value as of July 1, 2020 was $2,013,700. The lot itself is valued at $1,980,000, while the run-down house is worth only $33,700.

History On The Home

Marina Marzin, collector of taxes with the City of Vancouver, produced a report that showed the home was actually auctioned to the city on November 13, 2019.

At that time, the assessment was found to be $2,154,700.

Although the owner did not have a mortgage on the home, the taxes on the property were unpaid from 2016. The owner was also no longer living there. As a result of “no confirmed communication” for 4 years, the property became subject to the city’s empty homes tax, and B.C.’s speculation and vacancy tax. It was then auctioned off.

