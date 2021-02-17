A mansion that is full of European elegance and finished by Valentino, now that oozes luxury.

This Shaughnessy home is crafted with real marble stairs, Italian kitchen cabinets, quartz and semi precious stone countertops, high grade chandeliers and lights with Egyptian crystals, and much more.

What is unique about this home is that it includes an elevator, theatre room, its own sauna and an indoor swimming pool oasis surrounded by changing lighting features and faux paintings. This Shaughnessy home is full of high-technology from the home system to automated house control. In addition the landscaping is remarkable with 3 marble fountains, brick burning pizza oven, a covered barbecue pit, outside sunken pool and patio.

This home was made to look like a true work of art.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 1487 Minto Crescent, Vancouver

Year Built : 2019

Sale Price : $15,888,888

Interior : 9904 sq-ft

Bedrooms : 7

Bathrooms: 10

Inside The $16M Shaughnessy Home

Here’s a video tour of the property:

