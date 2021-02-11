This Is What $15.8M Gets You In Vancouver Right Now (Photos)

Christina Chandra | February 11, 2021
west vancouver mansion
Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

Termed the “The Gold House,” this one of a kind West Vancouver mansion giving living in luxury a whole other meaning.

Located in the prestigious Chartwell Neighbourhood, this home hosts panoramic ocean views including the Lions Gate Bridge, three storeys full of imported marble and millwork, a 3 car garage, a theatre area, multiple living rooms, and even an elevator. Through the entire home, you are provided elegance and an ultra living experience.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 1337 Camridge Road, West Vancouver
  • Year Built: 2019
  • Sale Price: $15,800,000
  • Interior: 7,049 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 8

Take a look at the place:

west vancouver mansion entrance

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion foyer

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion living area 1

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

West Vancouver mansion living area 2

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion dining

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion bathroom

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion theatre room

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion elevator

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion backyard

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

west vancouver mansion ocean view

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

ocean view vancouver

Photo: Jim Chen PREC / REW

