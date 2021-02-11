Termed the “The Gold House,” this one of a kind West Vancouver mansion giving living in luxury a whole other meaning.
Located in the prestigious Chartwell Neighbourhood, this home hosts panoramic ocean views including the Lions Gate Bridge, three storeys full of imported marble and millwork, a 3 car garage, a theatre area, multiple living rooms, and even an elevator. Through the entire home, you are provided elegance and an ultra living experience.
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 1337 Camridge Road, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2019
- Sale Price: $15,800,000
- Interior: 7,049 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 8
Take a look at the place:
