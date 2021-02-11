Termed the “The Gold House,” this one of a kind West Vancouver mansion giving living in luxury a whole other meaning.

Located in the prestigious Chartwell Neighbourhood, this home hosts panoramic ocean views including the Lions Gate Bridge, three storeys full of imported marble and millwork, a 3 car garage, a theatre area, multiple living rooms, and even an elevator. Through the entire home, you are provided elegance and an ultra living experience.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 1337 Camridge Road, West Vancouver

: 1337 Camridge Road, West Vancouver Year Built: 2019

2019 Sale Price : $15,800,000

: $15,800,000 Interior : 7,049 sq-ft

: 7,049 sq-ft Bedrooms : 6

: 6 Bathrooms: 8

Take a look at the place:

