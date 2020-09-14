This Is What $11.8M Gets You On The Kitsilano Waterfront (PHOTOS)

With massive windows to look out at waterfront views, you can get this newly renovated home for $11.8 million.

Located on Point Grey Road, this piece of real estate features a custom designed kitchen, art gallery walls, numerous outdoor decks and a four-car garage.

So, here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 2523 Point Grey Road, Vancouver

Year Built: 1992

Sale Price: $11,800,000

Interior: 2,781 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

And here’s a look at the place:

