This Is What $11.8M Gets You On The Kitsilano Waterfront (PHOTOS)

With massive windows to look out at waterfront views, you can get this newly renovated home for $11.8 million.
Located on Point Grey Road, this piece of real estate features a custom designed kitchen, art gallery walls, numerous outdoor decks and a four-car garage.
So, here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 2523 Point Grey Road, Vancouver
- Year Built: 1992
- Sale Price: $11,800,000
- Interior: 2,781 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
And here’s a look at the place:
