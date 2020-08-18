Check Out What This $23M Exclusive Waterfront Mansion Looks Like

If you’re looking to take a break from the rest of society—while in the lap of luxury—this $23 million mansion may be just the ticket.

Located in West Vancouver, this concrete home is in a private gated community, with gorgeous waterfront views. The house comes complete with a recreation room, theatre room, wine cellar and infinity pool.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 5340 Seaside Place, West Vancouver

Year Built: 2012

Sale Price: $22,880,000

Interior: 6,412 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

And here’s a look at the place:

