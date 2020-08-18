Check Out What This $23M Exclusive Waterfront Mansion Looks Like

If you’re looking to take a break from the rest of society—while in the lap of luxury—this $23 million mansion may be just the ticket.
Located in West Vancouver, this concrete home is in a private gated community, with gorgeous waterfront views. The house comes complete with a recreation room, theatre room, wine cellar and infinity pool.
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 5340 Seaside Place, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2012
- Sale Price: $22,880,000
- Interior: 6,412 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 5
And here’s a look at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
