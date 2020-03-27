If you have an extra $12 million, you can buy this Vancouver penthouse, complete with a massive wrap-around terrace.

Located downtown, this spot has 365 degree views of the city, the ocean and mountains from its 2,393 sq. ft terrace. The place is complete with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 3000-1050 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2S3

3000-1050 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2S3 Sale Price: $12,800,000

$12,800,000 Year Built: 1994

1994 Interior: 7,136 square-feet

7,136 square-feet Bedrooms: 5

5 Bathrooms: 8

And here’s a look at the place:

This massive penthouse features solid mahogany panelling, inlaid oak and marble flooring throughout the home. Aside from its five bedrooms, it also has a library, study and private office. It also comes with a recreation room that features a full Irish bar. And it has seven parking stalls.

