This Is What a $10M Vancouver Penthouse Looks Like (Photos)

For $10 million, you can live in this massive Vancouver penthouse with 360 degree views of a marina, the mountains and the city.

Located in Coal Harbour on Melville Street, this pricy penthouse includes three full bedrooms with a large walk-in dressing room. It also has 2,500 sq. ft. of outdoor space with a private rooftop deck.

Here’s the specs:

Address: 1211 Melville St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A7

1211 Melville St, Vancouver, BC V6E 0A7 Sale Price: $9,800,000

$9,800,000 Year Built: 2009

2009 Interior: 3,275 square-feet

3,275 square-feet Bedrooms: 3

3 Bathrooms: 4

And here’s a look at the place:

This incredible Vancouver penthouse, at the Ritz, features a heated pool and jacuzzi on its private rooftop deck. It also has a grand wet bar, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, a wok kitchen and a private fully-equipped gym and sauna.

This home was fully renovated in 2019 and features four full-size parking stalls. So, who else will be dreaming about this place all week?

