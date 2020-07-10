This Is What $15.8M Gets You in South Surrey (PHOTOS)

If you’re in the market for a world-class waterfront piece of property, this $15.8 million Surrey mansion may be for you.

Built with French Normandy-inspired architecture, this mansion features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, soaring ceilings and a resort-style infinity edge pool.

At more than 10,000 sq-ft, this is certainly a house built for royalty.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 13778, Marine Drive Surrey, B.C.

Year Built: 2003

Sale Price: $15,800,000

Interior: 10,743 square-feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a peek inside:

