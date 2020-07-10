This Is What $15.8M Gets You in South Surrey (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | July 10, 2020
More
This Is What $15.8M Gets You in South Surrey (PHOTOS)
Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

If you’re in the market for a world-class waterfront piece of property, this $15.8 million Surrey mansion may be for you.

Built with French Normandy-inspired architecture, this mansion features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, soaring ceilings and a resort-style infinity edge pool.

At more than 10,000 sq-ft, this is certainly a house built for royalty.

RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 13778, Marine Drive Surrey, B.C.
  • Year Built: 2003
  • Sale Price: $15,800,000
  • Interior: 10,743 square-feet
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a peek inside:

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Photo: Macdonald Realty / REW

Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.5 million Surrey mansion.

For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.

Log in or create an account to save content