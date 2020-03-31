This Is What $11.5 Million Gets You In Surrey Right Now (PHOTOS)

If you’re been thinking of moving to Surrey, this $11.5 million mansion may be just what you’re looking for.

This custom-built mansion is nestled on the ridge over Boundary Bay and features a pool, bowling alley and a 1,232 square foot coach house, which sits on more than two acres of land.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 12336 53 Avenue, Surrey, B.C.

12336 53 Avenue, Surrey, B.C. Sale Price: $11,500,000

$11,500,000 Year Built: 2004

2004 Interior: 10,193 square-feet

10,193 square-feet Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 6

And here’s a look at the place:

This Surrey mansion offers a great space for entertaining, with an expansive deck, pool, infinity hot tub, fire pit and tennis court. It also includes a Chef’s kitchen, hobby room and gym.

