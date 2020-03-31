This Is What $11.5 Million Gets You In Surrey Right Now (PHOTOS)

More
If you’re been thinking of moving to Surrey, this $11.5 million mansion may be just what you’re looking for.
This custom-built mansion is nestled on the ridge over Boundary Bay and features a pool, bowling alley and a 1,232 square foot coach house, which sits on more than two acres of land.
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 12336 53 Avenue, Surrey, B.C.
- Sale Price: $11,500,000
- Year Built: 2004
- Interior: 10,193 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 6
And here’s a look at the place:
This Surrey mansion offers a great space for entertaining, with an expansive deck, pool, infinity hot tub, fire pit and tennis court. It also includes a Chef’s kitchen, hobby room and gym.
