This Is What A $26.8M Penthouse In Vancouver Looks Like (PHOTOS)

If you’re curious about the lifestyles of the rich and famous here in Vancouver—look no further.

This listing shows what you can get for a cool $26.8 million in the city.

Located in the heart of the downtown core, this exclusive Hotel Georgia penthouse suite offers 360-degree city, ocean and mountain views.

It’s just mere steps away from the city’s best restaurants and shopping spots. But if you lived here, you’d probably be quite content just lounging at home.

It has five terraces including an outdoor lounge with a gas fireplace and heating dining area, a billiard room, wet bar and wine room.

The property also boasts a 24-hour concierge, indoor pool with spa, gym and secure four car parking garage.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location: 4801-667 Howe Street, Vancouver

4801-667 Howe Street, Vancouver Year Built: 2019

2019 Sale Price: $26,880,000

$26,880,000 Interior: 7,236-square-feet

7,236-square-feet Bedrooms: 4

4 Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a look at the place:

Click here to learn more about the property listed by Jason Soprovich and Malcolm Hasman.

For more cool homes in BC, check out our Real Estate section.