Here’s What a $10M European Mansion In West Vancouver Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Located in the prestigious British Properties area, this West Vancouver mansion was designed with lavish living in mind.
With panoramic views of both the ocean and city, mansion gives off a classic European vibe. It hosts an 8-car garage, double grand marble floating staircase, herringbone oak floors, custom walnut cabinetry and millwork, and back lit onyx countertops. In addition, there is a home theatre, an outdoor pool and hot tub, a private mini golf course, and of course…an elevator.
Here’s a few numbers about this exquisite home:
- Location: 197 Normanby Crescent, West Vancouver
- Year Built: 2018
- Sale Price: $9,980,000
- Interior: 9870 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 9
Let’s Take A Look At This West Vancouver Mansion:
