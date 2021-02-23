Iconic Vancouver Landmark and Two-storey Home Could Be Yours For Under $2M

The well-known Vernon Drive Grocery Store, in East Vancouver, has been listed for sale… and it comes with a house too!
Though very old, part of the charm of this lot is the 120 year old convenience store. Located in the Strathcona neighbourhood, there is also a 2-storey historical character home with the lot. Within the home there are 3 separate rental units.
Location-wise, it is a 5-minute drive from the downtown core and is the corner property on the Union / Adanac bike route.
Some Numbers To Get You Started:
- Location: 700 Vernon Drive
- Year Built: 1901
- Sale Price: $1,999,999
- Size: 3531 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 4 and 1 partial
- Bathrooms: 4
Vernon Drive Grocery Store Listing
For more information on this property, visit the listing.
For more information on homes in Metro Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.
