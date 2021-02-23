Iconic Vancouver Landmark and Two-storey Home Could Be Yours For Under $2M

The well-known Vernon Drive Grocery Store, in East Vancouver, has been listed for sale… and it comes with a house too!

Though very old, part of the charm of this lot is the 120 year old convenience store. Located in the Strathcona neighbourhood, there is also a 2-storey historical character home with the lot. Within the home there are 3 separate rental units.

Location-wise, it is a 5-minute drive from the downtown core and is the corner property on the Union / Adanac bike route.

Some Numbers To Get You Started:

Location : 700 Vernon Drive

Year Built : 1901

Sale Price : $1,999,999

Size : 3531 sq-ft

Bedrooms : 4 and 1 partial

Bathrooms : 4

Vernon Drive Grocery Store Listing

For more information on this property, visit the listing.

