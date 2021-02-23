Iconic Vancouver Landmark and Two-storey Home Could Be Yours For Under $2M

Christina Chandra | February 23, 2021
vernon drive grocery store
Photo: Dwayne Launt / REALTOR

The well-known Vernon Drive Grocery Store, in East Vancouver, has been listed for sale… and it comes with a house too!

Though very old, part of the charm of this lot is the 120 year old convenience store. Located in the Strathcona neighbourhood, there is also a 2-storey historical character home with the lot. Within the home there are 3 separate rental units.

Location-wise, it is a 5-minute drive from the downtown core and is the corner property on the Union / Adanac bike route.

Some Numbers To Get You Started:

  • Location: 700 Vernon Drive
  • Year Built: 1901
  • Sale Price: $1,999,999
  • Size: 3531 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 4 and 1 partial
  • Bathrooms: 4

Vernon Drive Grocery Store Listing

vernon drive home front

Photo: Dwayne Launt / REALTOR

vernon drive home corner

Photo: Dwayne Launt / REALTOR

house vernon drive grocery store home

Photo: Dwayne Launt / REALTOR

700 vernon dr

Photo: Dwayne Launt / REALTOR

vancouver grocery store

Photo: Dwayne Launt / REALTOR

700 vernon drive

Photo: Dwayne Launt / REALTOR

For more information on this property, visit the listing. 

 

For more information on homes in Metro Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.

