This $11.6M Mega Cabin In Vancouver Comes With Its Own Private Beach

A waterfront dream home in luxurious West Vancouver.

This mega cabin in Vancouver boasts panoramic ocean views with its own private area. The open concept home has floor to ceiling glass walls and an infinity edge pool & hot tub.

There is access to the ocean and views of the water through the house. Even the office/den has its own patio. The gourmet kitchen, living & dining areas all show views from Mt. Baker to Vancouver Island and Lighthouse Park.

In addition, this cabin in Vancouver comes complete with a media room, wine cellar, gym, air conditioning, a back-up generator, upscale security system and private gardens.

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

Location : 4367 Erwin Drive, West Vancouver

: 4367 Erwin Drive, West Vancouver Year Built : 2011

: 2011 Sale Price : $11,590,000

: $11,590,000 Interior : 4556

: 4556 Bedrooms : 4

: 4 Bathrooms: 5

Let’s Take A Closer Look At This Mega Cabin in Vancouver:

