The Best Day Trips To Take From Vancouver This Fall

Explore your own backyard by traveling to one of these must-visit destinations in BC that are even more magical in autumn.

Sunshine Coast

Escape the city and opt for a slower pace that you can only find on the quaint Sunshine Coast. It’s just a 40 minute ferry ride from West Vancouver and it’s easily one of the most beautiful places in the province. This scenic drive has a lot to offer, from Gibsons and Robert’s Creek to Sechelt and Halfmoon Bay. Take in the sights while on the road or stop at one of the many pristine parks, trails or beaches to discover along the way. We recommend: Madeira Park, Soames Hill and Armours Beach.

Pemberton

While more people are heading up to Squamish or Whistler—take a trip to the picturesque Pemberton instead. It’s just over a two hour drive from Vancouver and it’s absolutely breathtaking in the fall. It also offers travelers a less busy alternative to other places in the region. Plus, there are plenty of outdoor activities to take part in before the winter hits, including: hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, fishing and golfing.

Hope

You may just pass by this spot enroute to other spots in the province but it’s a destination all in itself. Hope really comes alive with all the vibrant colours of autumn and there’s lots to do in the area. Chase waterfalls like Flood Falls or enjoy the history of the Othello Tunnels. And the best part is, it’s just an hour and 45 minutes away from Vancouver.

Vernon

Any time is a good time to head off to the Okanagan and Vernon is even more beautiful in the crisp fall months. Check out the local corn maze and pumpkin patch, peruse farmers markets or go wine tasting. It’s also home to the stunning Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, which offers a variety of activities for outdoor enthusiasts. It’s just a five hour drive away from Vancouver.

Ucluelet

Fall is the idyllic time to visit this gorgeous spot just over five hours from Vancouver, which is enroute to Tofino. It’s also one of the most scenic road trips you can take in the province. The weather is typically pretty mild in the autumn and it still sees plenty of sunny days before the storm watching season begins. Go for a long walk along the bucket list worthy Wild Pacific Trail and soak up all the beauty Vancouver Island has to offer.

