Run Away To This Magical Rainforest Yurt On Vancouver Island

Run away from 2020 (for just a little while anyways) by booking a stay at this magical rainforest yurt on Vancouver Island.

The whimsical Airbnb is the perfect place for all those who are young at heart.

It can sleep up to four guests with one bedroom and one bathroom. The bedroom has a queen-size bed and there’s also a double bed in the common area.

The welcoming space features an open-concept design with natural earth tones, exposed beams and windows overlooking the lush forest.

It’s situated on the edge of the woodland that surrounds the owner’s homestead, which is made up of six acres of gardens and a bee pasture.

The rainforest yurt is a more off-the-grid glamping experience offering lots of privacy.

And you can even cook a gourmet meal in the fully equipped kitchen with a gas oven and live-edge island bar.

Rainforest Yurt

Where: Courtenay on Vancouver Island (Exact location TBA when your booking is confirmed)

Cost: It costs approximately $150 per night

