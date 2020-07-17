Easy Access BC Waterfalls That Are Perfect For A Summer Adventure

Do go chasing waterfalls at these bucket list worthy spots in BC that are also easy to access. That way, the entire family can get out and enjoy the great outdoors.

Easily Accessible BC Waterfalls

Shannon Falls

Discover this gem in Squamish, rising 335 metres above Highway 99. It’s the third highest falls in BC and you can reach an incredible viewing point right near the entrance of the park.

Brandywine Falls

Go on a quick one km trail walk near Whistler to catch a glimpse of these beautiful falls from above. There’s several viewing points to take advantage of so you can get that perfect shot.

Bridal Veil Falls

It’s hard to believe you can access this breathtaking sight in less than one km. But you can at Bridal Veil Falls in Chilliwack. This easy trek offers unsurpassed views and it’s just 1.5 hours from Vancouver.

Flood Falls

Go on another one km trail that leads to one of the Fraser Valley’s best (and most easily accessible) waterfalls. It’s reachable by a quick wooded trail hike in Hope.

Burnett Falls

If you’re on the Sunshine Coast, you have to check out these magical falls that you can reach after just a half an hour. The 0.5 km uphill trek leads you to the best views of the waterfall across the canyon.

Steelhead Falls

Take in the beauty all around you at Steelhead Falls, which is just off the Reservoir Trail that loops around Hayward Lake in Mission. The easy two km trek takes about 45 minutes to complete round-trip.

Cascade Falls

This scenic waterfall is just northeast of Mission and only takes about a half an hour. You can take in the views from a suspension bridge after a 0.75 km trail walk.

For more must-visit destinations across BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.