11 Safe and Exciting Things to Do in Vancouver This May Long Weekend

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. We urge you to follow all provincial guidelines and limit non-essential travel outside of your health authority. For the latest information on BC’s response to COVID-19, click here.

Normally the Victoria May long weekend is riddled with activities and events, and is often opening weekend for many events.

Though that may not be the case this year, don’t get disheartened.

We have rounded up a list of items you can still do safely with your social bubble in and around Metro Vancouver. Take a look, make your list, and enjoy the often anticipated long weekend.

May Long Weekend Activities in Metro Vancouver

Grab Some Grub At The Food Truck Fest

Do a different type of take-out and take part in a drive-thru food festival featuring a 2-day display of various food trucks. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be taking place in Surrey for the May long weekend.

Enjoy A Day At The Lake

We are so lucky to have beautiful lakes not too far from home. That’s right, you don’t have to travel too far to find beautiful bodies of water in Metro Vancouver. Take a look at these beautiful local lakes around Metro Vancouver that will make for a great day of chilling.

Get A Drink At The Granville Island Pop-Up Shop

Granville Island Brewing Co has created an immersive pop-up shop in collaboration with Lee’s Donuts to present their summer brew. The peach sour experience should be fun and a chance to get out to see Granville Island in all its sunny glory this weekend.

Take a Swim Or Go For A Splash

One of Vancouver’s favourite pools is opening up. You may want to reserve your spot at Kitsilano Pool, enjoy the blue pool overlooking the beach waterfront and get summer started early. Aside from that, there are also multiple outdoor pools and splash parks that are reopening this Saturday as well.

Drink At A Local Park (Legally)

When all else fails, grab some new drinks to try with your favourite household members and drink at a designated park area. Some new drinks to hit BC Liquor shelves include the Rock’s Tequila and Snoop Dogg’s Cali Rose, or a bucket of slushy booze.

Get Back To The Great Outdoors

It’s never too cliche to ‘take a hike’ in Vancouver. As a matter of fact, you may want to create a bucket list of hikes and hit up some different ones. Whether you are looking for some family friendly ones, ones that are dog-friendly, or scenic ones, there are plenty of options.

Pretend To Be A Papparazzi

Did you know that there is currently a Ferris wheel set up on Granville island as a part of a film set, or about the giant pirate ship in Richmond for Peter Pan? Well the weather is warming up and it is the perfect chance to catch some celebrities in action. There are a number of celebrity sightings happening due to all the filming occurring right now. So why not got on a fun walk with your camera and see what action you can find.

Check Out The Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is always a great place to go walk around, learn about history (in a fun way) and relive how things may have been in the 1920’s. Deer lake is only a walking distance away, so you can enjoy a relaxing picnic in the park afterwards.

Try A New Extreme Parkour Workout

If you are into adventure, check out a new park that may be a new challenge. Penzer Parkour Park is a cool new way to workout in Langley that has an outdoor set-up of challenges, structures and beams to really get you going. They also have a skateboard park, playground and basketball stadium nearby.

Kayak or Paddle Around

There are plenty of boat rentals, around the city. Either in a lake or a river, you can go on an adventure exploring different parts of the city on a kayak or canoe. Perfect for two and with beautiful sceneries, it’s a great day trip with multiple stops along the creek sides.

Visit a Farmers Market

With warmer weather brings back the craving for fresh salad and fruit. Berry Season is almost back as well, so this is the perfect time to support local businesses. Getting some good produce, trying unique local finds, and enjoying the fresh air are all reasons to enjoy the Farmers markets this weekend. Riley Park and Hastings Park markets are now open.

