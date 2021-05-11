Surrey Is Hosting a Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival This Month

If you are looking to get in some good eats for May long weekend but don’t know what to do or where to go, how about a food truck festival?
The Greater Van Food Truck Festival will be in Surrey from Saturday May 22nd to Sunday the 23rd, between 11 am to 6 pm.
This will be a free entry, drive-thru event, hosted at North Surrey Secondary School, located at 15945 96th Avenue, Surrey.
Some of the Food Trucks at the Festival:
- Juicy Green Express
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- The Truckin’ BBQ
- Eat Street Dogs
- Big Red’s Poutine
- Tacofino Vancouver
- Tin Lizzy Concessions
- and more.
More information can be found on the food truck festival website.
