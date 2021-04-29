The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Has Finally Arrived at BC Liquor Stores

Fans of the Rock, fans of tequila, or both, can now get a chance to sip Teremana here in B.C.
The Rock’s Teremana Tequila is hitting B.C. Liquor store shelves this week, and you may want to get yourself a bottle fast because there is a limited supply.
Seems as much as The Rock loves Vancouver, the same goes both ways. There is a limit on purchases, one bottle per customer at the moment. This comes with anticipation of fans wanting to try this 40% tequila made in Mexico.
The Rock’s Teremana Tequila
The alcohol is distilled in copper pots and made in bourbon barrels in a small Mexican town, amidst the highest peaks of the Jalisco Highland mountains.
There are currently 2 types available in stores:
- Teremana – Tequila Blanco for $52.99
- Teremana – Tequila Reposado for $57.99
One is described as offering “notes of bright citrus with a smooth, fresh finish”, while the other “medium-bodied small batch tequila [which] serves up vanilla, oak, chocolate, and herbal notes.”
Will you be trying it out?
