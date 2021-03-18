Crown and Coke: Crown Royal Canned Cocktails Coming To Local Liquor Stores

There’s something new to sip on, thanks to Crown Royal.
The popular whisky brand just added three new canned cocktail flavours to its line-up and people are pretty excited about it.
The ready-to-drink options include: Whisky & Cola, Peach Tea and Washington Apple.
They all have seven per cent ABV and come in a vibrantly-coloured can.
A four-pack of the newly introduced Crown Royal beverages are going for approximately $15, while a single can is going for about $4.
You can find them at liquor store locations across Canada.
New Crown Royal Canned Cocktails
When: Available now
Where: Liquor stores across Canada
Cost: About $4 for a single can and $15 for a four-pack
