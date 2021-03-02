Vancouver Is Getting a New Cafe To Eat, Drink and Play Pool

A new hangout spot where you can eat, drink and play pool is coming to Vancouver very soon.

Sneaky Pete’s Pool Cafe has been in the works for awhile but it will finally be opening its doors sometime early March.

It will have all the components of a good night out with eight brand new Diamond pool tables and a fully licensed bar.

You Might Also Like:

The new digs can be found at 424 McLean Drive in East Vancouver.

Take a look inside:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaky Pete’s Pool Café (@sneakypetespoolcafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaky Pete’s Pool Café (@sneakypetespoolcafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaky Pete’s Pool Café (@sneakypetespoolcafe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneaky Pete’s Pool Café (@sneakypetespoolcafe)

Sneaky Pete’s Pool Cafe

When: Slated to open sometime early March 2021

Where: 424 McLean Drive, Vancouver

For more hot spots in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.