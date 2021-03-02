Vancouver Is Getting a New Cafe To Eat, Drink and Play Pool

A new hangout spot where you can eat, drink and play pool is coming to Vancouver very soon.
Sneaky Pete’s Pool Cafe has been in the works for awhile but it will finally be opening its doors sometime early March.
It will have all the components of a good night out with eight brand new Diamond pool tables and a fully licensed bar.
The new digs can be found at 424 McLean Drive in East Vancouver.
Take a look inside:
Sneaky Pete’s Pool Cafe
When: Slated to open sometime early March 2021
Where: 424 McLean Drive, Vancouver
