An exclusive spring-themed ‘Secret Garden’ experience is coming soon to a patio near you (if you live in Vancouver that is).

H Tasting Lounge is set to welcome spring (yes, it’s almost spring!) in the best way possible.

Its current ‘Winterlust’ dome dining experience will shift gears to a more bright and floral offering..

The restaurant is part of the Westin Bayshore, which of course is conveniently located right along the seawall in the beautiful area of Coal Harbour.

And with the whimsical domes for patrons to dine safely inside—it just may be the best spot to enjoy patio season this year.

Reservations are already open to book a date and time slot for the unique dining option.

Each dome can accommodate up to six guests for a 2.5 hour time slot.

In order to book a reservation, guests are subject to a minimum spending of $200 on weekdays and $300 on weekends. Those hoping to still check out their Winterlust dining experience can do so until March 7

Secret Garden Patio at H Tasting Lounge

When: Coming spring 2021, exact date TBA

Where: Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Must spend a minimum of $200 on weekdays and $300 on weekends

For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.