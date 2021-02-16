Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s Pop-Up Is Coming To Vancouver Next

Actor and comedian Kevin Smith is bringing a pop-up of his popular fictional turned real fast food chain “Mooby’s” to Vancouver.

It’s been popping up across the U.S. and made its first Canadian appearance in Toronto late last year before it will finally make its way to the West Coast sometime next month.

Of course all the food is inspired by the fictional universe of View Askewniverse and the pop-up gets its name from Mooby, the golden calf.

The menu will have everything from Hater Totz and the Cow Tipper. And for those who don’t eat meat, there will be a Beyond Cow Tipper option.

Smith took to social media to make the exciting announcement, saying: “Mooby’s heads back up north next month.”

He said tickets will also be going on sale and those interested can sign up for email notifications online. It’s not clear exactly where the pop-up will be located as of yet.

Mooby’s Pop-Up In Vancouver

When: Sometime in March 2021

Where: Exact location TBA

