This Vancouver Eatery’s Gigantic Egg Toast Is Total Brunch Goals

Up your brunch game at Vancouver’s must-try Bread x Butter Cafe.

The eatery has a drool-worthy brunch menu with an array of breakfast favourites, sandwiches and baked goods.

But they’re best known for their Egg Toast, which is a gigantic breakfast sandwich that might put all others to shame.

Egg Toast Line-Up

Classic – $8.5

Old-fashioned ham or bacon, cheddar, scrambled eggs and kewpie mayo

Truffle – $9

Mushroom, cheddar, scrambled eggs and truffle aioli

Hawaiian Luau – $9

Spam, scrambled eggs, cheddar, crispy seaweed and kewpie mayo

Avocado-Me – $8.5

Fresh avocado, scrambled eggs, cheddar and kewpie mayo

Prawn Star – $9

Poached prawns, scrambled eggs, cheddar and lemon caper aioli

Bread x Butter Cafe

Where: 140 – 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

