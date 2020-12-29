This Vancouver Eatery’s Gigantic Egg Toast Is Total Brunch Goals

Up your brunch game at Vancouver’s must-try Bread x Butter Cafe.
The eatery has a drool-worthy brunch menu with an array of breakfast favourites, sandwiches and baked goods.
But they’re best known for their Egg Toast, which is a gigantic breakfast sandwich that might put all others to shame.
Egg Toast Line-Up
Classic – $8.5
Old-fashioned ham or bacon, cheddar, scrambled eggs and kewpie mayo
Truffle – $9
Mushroom, cheddar, scrambled eggs and truffle aioli
Hawaiian Luau – $9
Spam, scrambled eggs, cheddar, crispy seaweed and kewpie mayo
Avocado-Me – $8.5
Fresh avocado, scrambled eggs, cheddar and kewpie mayo
Prawn Star – $9
Poached prawns, scrambled eggs, cheddar and lemon caper aioli
Bread x Butter Cafe
Where: 140 – 925 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
