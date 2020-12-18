This Burnaby Dessert Cafe Has A Bucket List Worthy Waffle-Taco Hybrid

Burnaby’s newest dessert cafe is whipping up a treat that can’t be beat. Basak Cafe is all about “chubby waffles” which is basically a droolworthy waffle-taco hybrid.
The waffle is folded like a taco and comes with a variety of toppings inside.
They include everything from original and strawberry to green tea and red bean.
The original chubby waffle costs $7 while the other flavours cost $8.
Basak Cafe also serves a variety of other sweet treats, including: Bingsu, Dalgona coffee and a s’more milkshake.
For more savoury options, try their croissant sandwiches (including: avocado & ricotta, egg salad and croque monsieur).
Basak Cafe
Where: 4563 North Road, Burnaby
