This Food Truck Is Whipping Up Festive Chimney Cakes For The Holidays

Treat yourself to a festive chimney cake courtesy of The Praguery. They’ve unveiled a couple of new limited-time offerings, just in time for the holidays.
Dig into the Mr. Gingerbread or Eggnog chimney cakes that are covered in cinnamon and filled with their signature vanilla soft-serve ice cream.
It’s also the perfect treat to indulge in while Christmas shopping as The Praguery has food truck locations at the McArthurGlen designer outlet near the YVR Airport and at Guildford Town Centre.
The holiday edition chimney cakes will only be available until Dec. 26th—so don’t miss out!
Festive Chimney Cakes at The Praguery
When: Available now until Dec. 26th, 2020
Where: Food truck locations at McArthurGlen (1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond) and Guildford Town Centre (10355 152 Street, Surrey)
Cost: $9.99 each
