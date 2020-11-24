Host your own tea party in the comfort of your home to celebrate the holiday season with those in your bubble.

Neverland Tea Salon is launching its “Most Festive” Takeout Holiday High Tea on Dec. 1st. And the seasonal menu is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

RELATED:

Most Festive Menu

Garlic and herbs cheese ball with crostini

Turkey club sandwich with house made cranberry chutney, brussels sprouts & gravy mayo

Truffled mushroom mini quiche with gruyere cheese

House-made stuffing herbed scones with roasted butternut squash, pumpkin chestnut butter and sage

Corned beef pastrami with rapini pesto, romesco aioli, and slaw mix

Smoked salmon mousse with dill, pickled red onions, fried capers and cucumber

Eggnog & bourbon mousse holiday ornament

Black Forest chocolate cake with cherry puree and dark chocolate ganache

Mandarin orange tart with delicate meringue topping

Festive Yule log with whipped matcha and white chocolate

Chocolate truffle holiday treat

25g bag of loose leaf tea of your choice

The to-go offering comes with a biodegradable 3-tier tower that you can assemble on your own, along with festive napkins, elegant gold paper plates, reusable teacups and silver cutlery. It also includes champagne flutes for those looking to celebrate with a little “bubbly.”

Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options are available.

It’s the perfect way to brighten up a dreary wintry day in Vancouver, whether you’re dropping it off for a friend, hosting a virtual office party or just want to be fancy at home in your pyjamas.

Neverland will also be open for limited in-person seatings with a special holiday menu throughout December.

Neverland Tea Salon Most Festive High Tea To-Go

When: Available starting Dec. 1st, 2020

Where: Pick up at 3066 West Broadway, Vancouver

For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.