This Cafe Has Macarons Inspired By The Charlie Brown Gang

A Burnaby cafe is stepping up its macaron game with macarons inspired by The Peanuts Gang.

Standing Egg Coffee has all your favourite characters from Charlie Brown and they’re (almost) too cute to eat.

They also have a wide variety of other characters in macaron form, including minions, Hello Kitty, Elmo, Piglet and Tigger.

The sweet treats are the perfect addition to a cup of coffee, something Standing Egg Coffee has a lot of.

They have everything from honey lattes and white chocolate mochas to iced cinnamon americanos and affogatos.

Don’t feel like venturing out to get your fix? You can get your order delivered through Foodly.ca.

Standing Egg Coffee

When: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sunday hours are noon to 8 p.m.)

Where: 4501 North Road #109, Burnaby

Cost: Macarons range from $3 – $5 each

