This Vancouver Ice Cream Shop Is Whipping Up Pumpkin Pie Sundaes

Earnest Ice Cream knows a thing or two about ice cream. Just take a look at their seasonal sundae offering—it’s one part pumpkin pie and one part ice cream.

October may be over but it’s not too late to pick yourself up one of these drool-worthy desserts. But act quickly, as it likely won’t be around much longer.

You Might Also Like:

The pumpkin pie sundae is everything you would hope it to be, with one scoop of sweet cream ice cream (or cardamom), a housemade pumpkin pie tartlet, warm caramel sauce, whipped cream and topped off with a caramelized Pepita seed crunch.

If you’re a fan of all things nice and pumpkin spice—you’ll likely be in love with this sweet treat after just one bite.

Pumpkin Pie Sundaes at Earnest Ice Cream

Where: Locations at 1485 Frances Street, 3992 Fraser Street and 1829 Quebec Street in Vancouver or 127 W 1st Street in North Vancouver

For more eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.