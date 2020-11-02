Calling all cereal and bubble tea lovers! Chatime has an epic Kellogg’s cereal series that is available for a limited-time only.

They’re whipping up a variety of ‘cereal-ously’ delicious beverages that you have to try before they’re gone.

There are drinks inspired by Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Corn Pops—so customers can relive their childhood with just one sip.

Corn Pops Milk Tea

This drink is created with their classic Chatime Milk Tea blended with the delicious flavour of Kellogg’s Corn Pops cereal.



Frosted Flakes Milk Tea

This one is a twist on their Chatime Milk Tea—with the taste of Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal.

Froot Loops Matcha Smoothie



Kick things up a notch with this vibrant drink. The Matcha Smoothie has the taste of robust matcha blended with the sweet and fruity flavour of Kellogg’s Froot Loops cereal.

All of the drinks are also topped off with their cereal counterpart for the perfect on-the-go breakfast. They’re available until Nov. 25th or until supplies last.

Chatime’s Cereal Series

When: Available now until Nov. 25th 2020 or until supplies last

Where: Chatime locations across Canada

