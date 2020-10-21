These Tasty Treats Are The Perfect Addition To Your At-Home Halloween

Halloween may look different this year, but you can still treat yourself to these delectable desserts if you’re planning on staying home and binging Netflix for the holiday.

Blue Hat Bakery Cafe at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts is whipping up a variety of treats that are perfect to pick-up and take home to enjoy while watching a spooky series.

These must-try menu items are available from Oct. 23rd through until Halloween. They include:

Casper the Friendly Ghost Lemon Meringue Tarts ($7)

Spider’s Web – Chocolate Pumpkin Mouse Cake ($7)

Jack Skellington Orange Chocolate Cupcakes ($5)

Ghostly Linzer Cookies ($4)

Blue Hat Bakery Cafe

When: Open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: At Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, 1505 W 2nd Ave #101, Vancouver

