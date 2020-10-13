It’s Not Fall Until You’ve Tried This Farm’s Pumpkin Spice Cream

Nothing says fall quite like indulging in a pumpkin spice dessert while exploring a farm.

Maan Farms in Abbotsford is offering just that with its decadent Pumpkin Spice Cream.

The soft-serve is made with roasted pumpkins from the family farm’s patch and all the festive spices: nutmeg, ginger and cinnamon.

It’s topped off with a homemade ginger molasses cookie and whipped cream and then served in a miniature pumpkin.

Act quick—this one-of-a-kind autumnal treat is only available until Nov. 1.

Enjoy it before or after a visit to their pumpkin patch or if you’re feeling brave—check out their haunted corn maze.

They describe it as the scariest corn maze in Canada—so it’s not for the faint of heart.

Maan Farms

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

