Canada’s Scariest Corn Maze Reopens in Abbotsford This Fall

Maan Farms is bringing back its highly-anticipated (and absolutely frightening) haunted corn maze experience this fall season.

They call it the “scariest corn maze in Canada” with a different theme every year—all equally as terrifying. While last year’s theme focused on a ‘pitch black’ attraction, this year they’re focusing on an abandoned testing facility and all the horrors within it.

Maan Farms will be operating at a reduced capacity this year, in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions.

But less crowds mean a more immersive and likely more terrifying experience. There are also several other safety measures in place including requiring customers to sanitize upon arrival, wear a mask at all times and be socially distanced in the maze and throughout the farm.

After getting a good scare in, check out Mama Maan’s Country Kitchen for some farm-fresh bites and a glass of wine.

Tickets are going for $42 per person and must be purchased online in multiples of 4, 5 or 6 to allow Maan Farms to reduce operational costs and accommodate guests at 25-50% of its regular capacity.

Haunted Corn Maze at Maan Farms

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $42 per person

