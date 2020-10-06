This Vancouver Lounge Has A Beautiful Afternoon Tea Dedicated To Fall

Ring in the season of crisp air and leaf peeping by enjoying a magical autumn-inspired afternoon tea courtesy of H Tasting Lounge.

Inside the Westin Bayshore, this gem is the place to be this fall—situated in Coal Harbour just steps away from the seawall and adjacent to the picturesque Stanley Park.

The weekend Harvest Afternoon Tea set gives you a taste of all the seasonal favourites with a variety of food and drink offerings. So get ready to put your pinkies up and get fancy with this array of sweet and savoury items.

Sip from a selection of Tealeaves blends or elevate your dining experience by opting for a signature cocktail instead.

Each set is served in the most Instagram-worthy way possible—atop of a stunning golden carousel which is complemented by their signature cotton candy bonsai tree.

The menu includes: roasted squash bisque, wild mushroom tart, goat cheese and spiced pecan on rye, spiced duck breast and apple on brioche and much more.

For sweet treats, save room for their apple cinnamon scones served warm with Devonshire cream and of course—pumpkin pie.

The tea set is available only on weekends starting Oct. 3.

Harvest Afternoon Tea at H Tasting Lounge

When: Available on Saturdays & Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. during the fall season

Where: The Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $55 per person

For more must-try sips and bites across Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.